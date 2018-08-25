Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

7 new NXT stars to watch.

Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.06K   //    25 Aug 2018, 12:08 IST

Keith Lee
Keith Lee

As NXT continues to grow, and become WWE's most talked about brand, they need to acquire top-level talent to replace those stars who graduate to the 'main' roster.

Fortunately for wrestling fans, they have done exactly that. NXT has made several recent hires that have the wrestling community abuzz with anticipation. These are the men and women who will continue to grow NXT and generate excitement at all levels of wrestling.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Without further ado, here are 7 NXT stars to watch.

#1.Matt Riddle

<p>

It seems that more and more MMA fighters are feeling the call to the wrestling ring. Matt Riddle was a UFC standout and Ultimate Fighter contestant who was famously fired for smoking marijuana, on the grounds it was a 'performance-enhancing drug.'

To paraphrase Robin Williams, marijuana enhances a lot of things, but it won't make you perform better in athletics. Nonetheless, Riddle turned his attention to the squared circle and became a human dynamo on the independent circuit. Known for his laid back and chill attitude backstage as much as his MMA acumen, Riddle has adapted very well to wrestling, so well NXT snatched him up before ROH or Impact could get their hands on him.

Expect big things from Riddle in NXT, and beyond.


1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Matt Riddle Io Shirai
Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Christopher Scott Wagoner is a fiction writer and freelance journalist from Austin, Texas. Dune is his favorite novel and Dean Malenko is his favorite wrestler.
Predicting Kairi Sane's voyage as NXT Women's Champion
RELATED STORY
7 Greatest Recruits from Tough Enough and old NXT
RELATED STORY
5 Dream matches for John Cena in NXT
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4
RELATED STORY
7 major questions ahead of tonight's NXT tapings - August 23
RELATED STORY
10 best matches at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn
RELATED STORY
6 Matt Riddle Matches we want to see in the WWE/NXT
RELATED STORY
Spoilers: Predicting the card for NXT TakeOver: War Games II
RELATED STORY
7 main roster Superstars who should be drafted to NXT
RELATED STORY
5 outcomes for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us