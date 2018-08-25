7 new NXT stars to watch.

Keith Lee

As NXT continues to grow, and become WWE's most talked about brand, they need to acquire top-level talent to replace those stars who graduate to the 'main' roster.

Fortunately for wrestling fans, they have done exactly that. NXT has made several recent hires that have the wrestling community abuzz with anticipation. These are the men and women who will continue to grow NXT and generate excitement at all levels of wrestling.

Without further ado, here are 7 NXT stars to watch.

#1.Matt Riddle

It seems that more and more MMA fighters are feeling the call to the wrestling ring. Matt Riddle was a UFC standout and Ultimate Fighter contestant who was famously fired for smoking marijuana, on the grounds it was a 'performance-enhancing drug.'

To paraphrase Robin Williams, marijuana enhances a lot of things, but it won't make you perform better in athletics. Nonetheless, Riddle turned his attention to the squared circle and became a human dynamo on the independent circuit. Known for his laid back and chill attitude backstage as much as his MMA acumen, Riddle has adapted very well to wrestling, so well NXT snatched him up before ROH or Impact could get their hands on him.

Expect big things from Riddle in NXT, and beyond.

