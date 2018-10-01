7 NXT Stars that will be on the main roster in 2019

Ricochet has been ready for a long time.

The NXT developmental system has proven to be one of the best ideas to happen to the company in history. Today's Superstars have access to the absolute best facilities and resources than ever before. In fact, the current crop of NXT talent is not really considered "developmental" stars, they are simply Superstars, as they should be considered.

Since the rebranding to what we now know as NXT, there has been a sort of revolving door as the stars develop and hone their craft, they are called up to one of the main rosters relatively quickly, especially considering the speed of how things once were before the inception of the Yellow Brand.

It's been a while since we've seen a "Superstar Shake-up," or anything like that. With that in mind, the time must be nearing for something similar to a shake-up, or perhaps an invasion angle to take place. Looking at the current NXT roster, there's plenty of quality talent to pick from.

So, in the infamous words of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, "who's next?" Which current NXT Superstars are ready to carry the load that comes along with the main roster call-up? Actually, there are quite a few who are more than ready, here's a look at the top 7 NXT Superstars who should be the next group called up to either RAW or SmackDown Live.

#7 Lars Sullivan

He's like Vader...minus the mask.

There's not a whole lot known about Lars Sullivan, other than the fact that he's big, mean and relentless. Sullivan came to the company with no experience, yet he had all of the fundamental tools needed to potentially be successful in the professional wrestling industry.

Despite being new to the business, Lars has certainly caught on rather quickly, especially in the past year or so. Sullivan has learned to use his brute strength and massive frame to his advantage as he continues to be an intimidating force on the NXT roster.

Considering the fact that there is currently no real direction or storyline in place for Lars, it might be a good time to call him up to the main roster and insert him into an existing situation as a surprise run-in alliance or something similar. That would be a good way to get his feet wet and introduce him to the big stage.

