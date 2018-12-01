7 Potential debut feuds to make Aleister Black a big deal on the main roster

J.M. Carpenter // 01 Dec 2018

Might this be possible?

This week, rumors began to swirl that a main roster call-up for Aleister Black was coming sooner rather than later. Those rumors were reinforced yesterday, and from an odd set of NXT tapings on Wednesday.

It would make sense, though. Barring a rematch against Tommaso Ciampa, there isn't much left for the former NXT Champion to do on the yellow brand. He's been ready for the main roster for some time.

This is, however, a time of trepidation. Fans of NXT standard bearers have known for a long time now that "can't miss" superstars from Full Sail have been ruined beyond comprehension. With the exception of Drew McIntyre, this year's call-ups, in particular, have been astoundingly badly handled. Just look at the Authors of Pain.

Nevertheless, Aleister Black might have a better chance than others because of his unique look, character, and skill at dramatic acting.

For all his ability, though, it needs to be channeled properly if he's to be a success. If Aleister Black shows up on Raw or, preferably, SmackDown, soon, he'll need to have the right feud to get started hot. Here are some that would heat him up out of the gate.

#1 Dean Ambrose

When he stops getting inoculated, there's a lot more potential awaiting a heel Ambrose.

With the exception of one night, the feud between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose hasn't gone as splendidly as fans were hoping for. Instead of being a truly unhinged heel, Dean Ambrose has been rather generic so far, running down the fans as every generic heel in WWE does.

However, there's a lot more room to turn it around. Dean Ambrose may be the favorite to walk out of TLC as the Intercontinental Champion, and if certain rumors about Rollins are true, the Architect won't get his title back.

How about Aleister Black to challenge Ambrose on the way to WrestleMania, then?

A truly unhinged Ambrose against a stoic character like Black would be a great feud for the Intercontinental Championship heading into MetLife Stadium.

