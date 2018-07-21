7 Potential WWE championship matches we haven't seen yet

Gabby Duran FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 3.73K // 21 Jul 2018, 15:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Who should be Style's next contender?

The sight of AJ Styles holding the WWE Championship is quickly becoming a familiar sight. He's held the title for more than 250 days, and he's rapidly progressing towards 300. Yet, there are so many potential dream matches that we haven't seen. He could still hold the title until WrestleMania next year and not exhaust every possible option.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

But what could those options be? Who on the blue brand could be Styles's next challenger? After all, everyone has their own ideas. There are so many options. Honestly, with SmackDown's current roster, almost anyone could believably be Styles' next opponent.

Here are seven men who are yet to lock horns with the Phenomenal One over the WWE Championship.

#7 AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

Ten years ago, not many people thought that both Samoa Joe and AJ Styles would ever end up in WWE. Joe arrived in NXT in 2015, and a year later, AJ Styles was on the main roster. It seemed to be fate that their paths would cross. When he was called up, Joe was put on the Raw brand. Styles, meanwhile, was holding down the fort on Smackdown. They would not meet just yet.

When Joe moved to SmackDown last April, everyone knew who they wanted him to face. They wanted him to go head to head with fellow former TNA stalwart AJ Styles. The match hasn't happened yet and for a good reason. For a brand that burns through dream matches (Styles v. Bryan, Styles v. Orton, Styles v. Almas, Nakamura v. Cena), SmackDown has held off on this match. It, presumably much like Styles v. Nakamura, deserves a big stage.

There are all sorts of rumours about when Joe and Styles will face each other, but it could be sooner rather than later. Who would have thought 10 years ago that AJ Styles and Samoa Joe could face each other for the WWE Championship?

The psychology of this match would be absolutely crazy. Samoa Joe is a predator, and AJ Styles is so talented playing the face in peril. As for in-ring work, both Styles and Joe are veterans of the business, so it should be a good match.

1 / 7 NEXT