Ranking all 7 gaijin IWGP Heavyweight Champions from worst to best

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.63K // 06 Aug 2018, 06:29 IST

The IWGP Heavyweight Title is the single most prestigious World Championship in Pro Wrestling

The IWGP Heavyweight Championship is arguably the single most prestigious and popular world championship belt in the Pro Wrestling industry today. Legendary homegrown wrestlers, such as the likes of Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kenji Mutoh, and Shinsuke Nakamura have already set the bar for the IWGP Heavyweight Title in terms of prestigiousness, following some of the most historic title reigns in Pro Wrestling history.

However, other than these few Japanese wrestling legends, the IWGP Heavyweight Championship has also been in the hands of some of the most talented gaijin Pro Wrestlers in the past. The foreign talent in NJPW ranks has always been splendid and with the New Japan management providing a solid platform for all these talented gaijin competitors, there certainly hasn't been a shortage of foreign talent in New Japan ranks for all these years.

Throughout the years, several talented gaijin competitors have stepped foot into an NJPW ring and have gone on to create history by eventually winning the IWGP Heavyweight Title. The likes of AJ Styles and Kenny Omega are just a few names in this prestigious list and with that being said and done, here is an in-depth ranking of all the gaijin IWGP Heavyweight Champions.

#7. Salman Hashimikov

Salman Hashimikov

Considered as one of the most prominent wrestlers to ever rise from The Soviet Union, Salman Hashimikov has previously won two European and four World Championships gold medals in freestyle wrestling.

However, following an unsuccessful business career, Hashimikov decided to join the Pro Wrestling industry, where he eventually had a stint of five years under New Japan Pro Wrestling. After a decorated career as an amateur wrestler, Hashimikov travelled to Japan, where he initially joined the New Japan Dojo and started training specifically under Antonio Inoki.

Hashimikov eventually won the IWGP Heavyweight Title within his debut year, when he defeated Big Van Vader to become the first European to hold the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. However, Hashimikov's reign was short-lived when he lost the title within 48 days, in his first title defence against Riki Choshu.

