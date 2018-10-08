Ranking all of the SmackDown tag-team champions from worst to best

The current SmackDown tag-titles were introduced in 2016

SmackDown's 1000th episode is just over one week away, and excitement for the event is slowly starting to build, with several names having already been announced for the show.

While details are still being announced for the event, fans can rest assured that the show will be a celebration of all that has made SmackDown great over the last two decades.

One thing that SmackDown has become renowned for, especially in recent years, is exceptional tag-team wrestling. While Raw has struggled in this department since the brand split in 2016, SmackDown has excelled, and hopefully, that will be acknowledged on next week's show.

With that in mind, let's take a look back at all of the teams that have won the latest incarnation of the SmackDown tag-team titles since 2016, and rank them from worst to best.

#6: The Wyatt Family

The Wyatt Family's run with the titles was brief and forgettable

The Wyatt Family's run with the tag-team titles felt as though it existed for two reasons. The first of which was to get the belts away from Rhyno and Slater, who had run their course as champions, and the second of which was to further advance the storyline between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton.

The group won the belts at TLC on December 4th 2016 and would drop the belts just two days after Christmas to American Alpha, making their reign the second shortest in the belt's history.

The group held the belt under the free-bird rule, with Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, and Luke Harper all defending the titles.

Ultimately, their run with the titles was incredibly forgettable and was just another chapter in the infamous Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt feud from late 2016/early 2017.

