Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

7 Reasons the New Day must split up

It's been a fun ride, but the time of booty-os and anime references has passed.

Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jun 2018, 18:27 IST

<p>

Even the most ardent New Day fan would have to admit that the stable has far exceeded anyone's expectations.

When the New Day first debuted their pseudo black gospel gimmick in 2014, a lot of folks were scratching their heads. It seemed as if the stable would offend everyone from Christians to social justice warriors.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news 

However, the three men involved in the gimmick--Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E Langston--managed to turn the New Day into more than just a one-note joke. They became the merchandise selling, social media champions of the mid-card.

But, all good things must come to an end, and the New Day has run its course. Here are seven reasons the New Day must disband for their own good.

1. The New Day wastes the talent of the men involved.

<p>

The fact of the matter is, the wrestlers involved in the New Day are all superb athletes who can put on amazing performances.

It is a waste of these men's talent to have them performing as the comedy trio more interested in selling cereal than winning championship gold. The time has come for them to branch out and move up the card.

Page 1 of 7 Next
The Young Bucks Bullet Club Big E Xavier Woods
5 ‘All In’ possibilities for CM Punk
RELATED STORY
NJPW/ROH News: Young Bucks reveal the original plans for...
RELATED STORY
10 Must-see, rare photos of AJ Styles
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE could possibly offer huge contracts...
RELATED STORY
Indie News: Cody Rhodes on not expecting a quick-sellout...
RELATED STORY
WWE/ROH News: The Young Bucks on AJ Styles wanting them...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why the Bullet Club 'Civil War' is Pro-Wrestling...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Rusev urges WWE to sign top Ring of Honor...
RELATED STORY
ROH/NJPW News: Kota Ibushi confirmed for Supercard of...
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Kenny Omega comments on if Cody Rhodes is the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us