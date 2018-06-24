7 Reasons the New Day must split up

It's been a fun ride, but the time of booty-os and anime references has passed.

Even the most ardent New Day fan would have to admit that the stable has far exceeded anyone's expectations.

When the New Day first debuted their pseudo black gospel gimmick in 2014, a lot of folks were scratching their heads. It seemed as if the stable would offend everyone from Christians to social justice warriors.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

However, the three men involved in the gimmick--Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E Langston--managed to turn the New Day into more than just a one-note joke. They became the merchandise selling, social media champions of the mid-card.

But, all good things must come to an end, and the New Day has run its course. Here are seven reasons the New Day must disband for their own good.

1. The New Day wastes the talent of the men involved.

The fact of the matter is, the wrestlers involved in the New Day are all superb athletes who can put on amazing performances.

It is a waste of these men's talent to have them performing as the comedy trio more interested in selling cereal than winning championship gold. The time has come for them to branch out and move up the card.