7 Reasons Why The WWE Universal Championship Is Cursed

Is the title jaded?

Okay, I know what you're thinking. "Cursed? Is this guy insane?"

Hear me out. There have only been five WWE Universal Champions in WWE history, but I think the WWE Universal Championship has already proved to be more of a burden than a prize, and I'm going to explain why.

The WWE Universal Championship is just shy of two-and-a-half years old and has only saw five champions, with two of whom had to vacate the title.

With the belt now sitting as vacant again, it'll be on either the shoulder of The Beast Incarnate or The Monster Among Men on November 2nd - but should Brock Lesnar or Braun Strowman actually WANT to win this title?

Well, if either of them are superstitious, then they may believe that the writing is very much on the wall.

The Universal Championship was unveiled on July 25, 2016 as the world championship of the Raw brand after the brand split saw SmackDown take the WWE Championship.

Going one bigger and better, the Universal Championship was named after the WWE Universe - but the red belt may have been cursed from the get-go.

#7 The crowd completely hated it from the start

An awkward unveiling

Well, a new championship unveiling is ALWAYS exciting - but the belt can make or break a reaction.

This was a unanimous break.

The majority of the WWE Universe didn't seem thrilled by the name of the Universal Championship, with several opinions being voiced that it undermined the WWE Championship, which was always seen as the "original" title.

"Chants of This belt sucks" even rang through the arena.

But worse than that was the design! The unique red strap of the belt did not go down well with...well, anyone.

The belt was critically panned and even saw the crowd boo a match for the title in which Seth Rollins felt that he was "let down" as the appearance mattered less than the meaning behind it.

