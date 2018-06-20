Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
7 Reasons why you should be watching NXT

NXT is no longer the stepping stool to the main roster, it is its own unique brand with its own unique energy.

Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 11:37 IST
1.43K

Ciampa and Gargano's feud has been red hot.

NXT had the humblest of origins. After WWE decided to re-brand Florida Championship Wrestling into NXT, the whole point was to create a proving ground for up and coming talent on their way to the main WWE roster.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Somewhere along the way, it evolved into something much greater. WWE COO Triple H has used his influence and old-school respect to create something that straddles the fence between lightning-quick independent scene action and the deep, multi-layered storytelling the WWE is known for.

The result just might be the most exciting wrestling brand not just in the WWE, but anywhere in the world. Here are ten reasons you should be watching NXT.

#1 The Women's Evolution started on NXT.

<p>

After over a decade of bra and panties matches, swimsuit contests, holiday-themed battle royals--the main purpose of which was to get WWE women wrestlers into skimpy outfits--the WWE was not exactly forward thinking when it came to women's wrestling. With rare exceptions such as Beth Phoenix and Natalya, the main purpose of the WWE Divas was to tantalize with their sex appeal.

NXT changed all of that. By putting the focus on wrestling action instead of eye candy, NXT successfully launched the careers of women like Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Carmella, and Nia Jax. Asuka also went on her lengthy win streak in NXT.

If you're looking who to thank for the massive uptick in women's wrestling quality in WWE, look no further than NXT. And the women's division continues to grow and thrive there still as Shayna Bazler and Nikki Cross put on stellar matches.

NXT TakeOver Johnny Gargano Ricochet
Contact Us Advertise with Us