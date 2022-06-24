7 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

WWE Network and Peacock will have some exciting new content for the subscribers this weekend. Every week, various content is added to the catalogs of the streaming platforms.

Some of the programming added to the two apps is brand new. Other times, the items are made available from the archives. World Wrestling Entertainment has a long, storied history in professional wrestling. Additionally, they own tape libraries and footage from numerous territories and promotions.

The content being added this weekend includes the future stars of tomorrow in action. Two different independent promotions will be represented as well. The main roster will also be focused on both new and archived programming.

Below are seven shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#7. The SmackDown LowDown's second episode is set to premiere

Last weekend, the previously advertised episode of Talking Smack did not air. Instead, it was replaced by a new show called The SmackDown LowDown. However, it isn't noticeably different from the previous show Scott Stanford essentially stated that the series is the same but with a new name.

The new name and logo are likely due to a new program coming to A&E. The A&E Sunday night block will feature Biography: Legends returning along with the new series titled WWE Rivals. Following the two, Jackie Redmond, Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg will host an after-show titled WWE Smack Talk.

The SmackDown LowDown is set to stream on Saturday morning. The superstars featured have yet to be revealed. This is typical, as the names are generally promoted while Friday Night SmackDown is still on the air.

#6. ICW & #5. PROGRESS, two indie shows will be made available

Warren Banks and Big Damo

Both platforms remain home to independent wrestling programming. ICW, wXw in Germany, and PROGRESS Wrestling shows are all regularly made accessible to subscribers. Insane Championship Wrestling of Scotland will be offering another episode of their weekly ICW Fight Club series on Saturday.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 135 will also arrive on Saturday. This is night two of the Super Strong Style 16 tournament.

Former WWE stars John Morrison, and Killian Dain will appear on the show as Johnny Progress and Big Damo. Former AEW star Jack Evans will also be in action on the show alongside PROGRESS regulars.

#4. SmackDown & #3. Main Event, a pair of past shows will be archived

A fun aspect of the WWE Network and Peacock library is the amount of history they offer. The archives include videos dating back to the 1950s up until the present day. Fans can find the content of almost any era they prefer.

Two recently aired programs will be added to the archives this weekend. Main Event, which was initially taped on June 6th, will be added on Saturday. This episode features Mustafa Ali in action and Ciampa taking on Reggie.

An episode of Friday Night SmackDown will be available to stream on Sunday. This edition of the blue brand's TV show aired on May 27th. The New Day and a mystery partner took on the Brawling Brutes. Plus, RAW star Kevin Owens stopped by to host a special edition of The KO Show.

#2. WWE NXT Level Up will air

Ikemen Jiro and Ru Feng

A new episode of NXT Level Up will be on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. The program will feature three exciting bouts featuring up-and-coming stars on Friday.

Ikemen Jiro will take on Ru Feng in the main event. Quincy Elliott will face Bryson Montana, and Kiana James will be in action ahead of her upcoming bout on NXT. She'll be taking on NXT Level Up semi-regular Brooklyn Barlow.

As a reminder, while the program streams live on both platforms, NXT Level Up isn't added to the Peacock library immediately after airing. This is due to contractual streaming rights. The series is added after a brief delay, similar to Main Event, RAW, and SmackDown.

#1. The Money Matches and Moments compilation is coming

The Best of WWE: Money Matches and Moments logo

On Friday, a new edition of The Best of WWE will be added to the Peacock archives. For those unaware, it is a compilation series. Each video generally runs between two to three hours. The show features a handful of matches, segments, and promos highlighting a specific theme.

The new episode is called Money Matches and Moments. The focus on money and the Million Dollar Championship is related to the upcoming Money in the Bank event.

Money Matches and Moments is listed to run for around three hours and three minutes. You can check out the synopsis for the special below:

"They say everyone's got a price, and this collection of matches and moments centered around the almighty dollar proves it. Featured matches include "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase facing Virgil for the Million Dollar Title, and Andre The Giant taking on Big John Studd in a $15,000 Bodyslam Challenge at the first WrestleMania."

The two streaming platforms will add a nice mixture of content to the archives this weekend. Fans can enjoy new compilations, in-ring programming, interviews, and even independent shows ahead of Money in the Bank next weekend.

