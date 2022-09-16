Superstar arrested on SmackDown, new compilation - 7 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

More exciting programming is set to stream on WWE Network and Peacock over the weekend. In total, at least seven new shows will be added on-demand for subscribers to check out.

This year, fans are absolutely spoiled with content. Every episode of Monday Night RAW for nearly thirty years can be watched at the click of a button. Some of the matches and clips on the Network date back 70 years.

With thousands of hours available and more shows airing each week, the two platforms are truly a dream come true for pro wrestling fans.

A wealth of new programs will be added to both platforms this weekend. A new compilation is coming alongside three big indie shows. Plus, NXT Level Up will stream featuring a trio of exciting matches.

Just like last week, World Wrestling Entertainment isn't officially listing a new episode of The SmackDown LowDown in the lineup, although the series is mentioned in the summary. Due to being left out of the listing, it won't be featured in this article. However, the show may still air on Saturday as usual.

Below are seven shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#7. ICW Wrestling & #6. PROGRESS Wrestling & #5. wXw Wrestling, three indie videos will be added to the archives

New indie wrestling videos from three different promotions will be added on-demand to both WWE Network and Peacock on Saturday, September 17th.

wXw Wrestling from Germany's Dead End 2022 from July 23rd will be added to the archives. The event featured Jurn Simmons taking on Tristan Archer. Former NXT and World Wrestling Entertainment Star Axel Tischer was also featured on the card.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 140: Wrestling. Golf. Madrid. In That Order. will also be added to both platforms. The event took place in Cardiff, Wales, on September 4th. The main event featured former NXT UK Star Eddie Dennis vs. Spike Trivet.

The third indie video coming to both platforms is Insane Championship Wrestling's 'Whit's Occurin'?! from September 3rd in Scotland. The main event of the show featured former IMPACT Wrestling star Grado taking on Kez Evans.

#4. WWE Main Event & #3. Friday Night SmackDown, two archived videos will be added on-demand

New episodes of SmackDown and Main Event will be added to the archives this weekend.

The programs are added each weekend along with an episode of RAW on Wednesdays. RAW and SmackDown are added only 30 days after airing due to television rights. The Main Event has a 2-to-3 delay due to a deal with Hulu.

On Saturday, September 17th, Main Event from August 29th will be available. The show was filmed prior to that night's Monday Night RAW and features two big matches. The first bout saw R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin go at it and the second match featured Cedric Alexander and T-BAR colliding.

On Sunday, September 18th, Friday Night SmackDown from August 19th, will be available on demand on both platforms. The episode was the 1200th edition of SmackDown and featured Ronda Rousey being arrested. Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Hit Row, and others were on the show.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Indi Hartwell vs. Amari Miller

A new episode of NXT Level Up will stream at 10 PM EST on both the Network and Peacock on Friday, September 16th.

The series highlights superstars from the developmental brand who are either not yet ready for the main NXT program or stars who may just not currently be involved in an angle.

While NXT Level Up will stream immediately following Friday Night SmackDown on both platforms, it will not be available on Peacock after initially airing due to contractual obligations with Hulu. The series is later added following an almost three-week delay.

This week's show features three big matches. The main event will see Indi Hartwell take on Amari Miller. Additionally, Diamond Mine will be represented when Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley take on Sloane Jacobs and Erica Yan. Lastly, Duke Hudson will take on Bronco Nima.

#1. A new The Best Of WWE compilation will be available

The Best of WWE logo

A new episode of The Best Of WWE will be added to both streaming platforms on Friday, September 16th. For those unaware, The Best Of WWE is a compilation series typically hosted by WWE The Bump's Matt Camp.

The latest edition of the series focuses on Hispanic Heritage Month. While an official graphic for the compilation isn't yet available, World Wrestling Entertainment has released an official synopsis.

You can check out the preview for the episode below:

"WWE highlights the greatest Hispanic Superstars ever in their most iconic showdowns. This collection of memorable matches highlights WWE Legends like Pedro Morales, Carlos Colon, Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio."

The Best Of WWE: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage will feature stars from various generations including Pedro Morales, Eddie Guerrero, and Rey Mysterio. The special has a runtime of about three hours and one minute in total.

A wealth of new programming will be available on both streaming platforms this weekend. Some of it is first-run, while other videos have aired on various other avenues in the past. Regardless of the initial availability, each video will offer entertainment to subscribers.

What new programs on WWE Network and Peacock will you be checking out? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

