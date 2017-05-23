7 Sins of Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels wasn't the saint he portrayed himself to be.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2017, 22:14 IST

Shawn Michaels is one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE’s rich history

Sportskeeda's 7 Sins series is back and this time we are here to take a look at one of the great professional wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle – Shawn Michaels. While The Heartbreak Kid is universally loved by the WWE Universe for his glittering career, he hasn't always been the charming character he portrays on screen.

This was especially true during the first phase of his career. A time when he was on top of the wrestling world and enjoying every minute of it, there are numerous accounts of Shawn's terrible backstage behaviour.

While he did mellow down and improve himself upon his return to the WWE after years away due to injury, there have been instances of the old Shawn rearing his ugly head once in a while. Today, we are here to see that ugly side in all its glory.

So, without any further ado, let's get into our list of the 7 Sins of Shawn Michaels:

#1 Lust – The affair with Sunny

Sunny Days, indeed

The first sin on our list is Lust and there was definitely plenty of that going around between Shawn Michaels and legendary WWE Diva, Sunny, in the 1990s. While they were paired together for an onscreen angle, the two took their working relationship to the next level personally as well.

While something like this between two single wrestlers would have been okay, what makes this quite terrible is that Sunny was in fact married at the time to another WWE wrestler by the name of Chris Candido.

Sunny recently revealed all the sordid details of the affair in her book, confirming the rumours which have circulated for years.