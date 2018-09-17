7 WWE Superstars and Teams that should have appeared at Hell in a Cell

Several Superstars didn't appear at Hell in a Cell.

After weeks of build-up, we finally got to see WWE Hell in a Cell last night. Although many believe that the ending wasn’t satisfactory and the match should have ended with one Superstar victorious, you can’t deny that some of the matches were really well executed.

SmackDown Live’s matches were really impressive. We got to see a crazy Jeff Hardy spot as we expected, we got a controversial finish to the AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe match and we finally got to see Becky Lynch win the big one.

Raw’s Tag Team match was pretty insane too. All four Competitors performed excellently. It looks like Drew McIntyre will be having a successful 2019. Brock Lesnar made a shocking return to WWE too and it looks like we will see him back in the title picture soon. Overall, this was a decent Pay-per-view and exceeded expectations, as the expectations were pretty low with Hell in a Cell.

One thing however, that negatively affected the PPV was the absence of some talented Superstars. Many insanely talented Superstars didn’t appear at the PPV and they should have been used in some capacity.

Here are 7 Superstars and Teams which should have appeared at Hell in a Cell last night.

#7 Elias

Although Elias is not an amazing athlete, he is quite entertaining. Elias has been a part of many PPV’s this year. He has wrestled on a few of them too. Mainly, Elias’ PPV roles involve him singing for a while before getting interrupted by someone.

Elias was also a part of the first-ever 7-man Elimination Chamber match earlier this year. He then feuded with Seth Rollins for a while in June. The feud culminated in a match for the Intercontinental title, which Elias lost.

When you have a 4-hour Pay-per-view with a one-hour pre-show, the crowd will likely get tired at some point during the show. Having a segment featuring Elias at that point could help in waking up and hyping the crowd and also serve as a break from the in-ring action. Elias knows how to play with the crowd. His segments always receive reactions from the WWE Universe. At least we will get to see him on Raw tonight.

