7 Tag Teams that were split as part of the 2021 WWE Draft 

The 2021 WWE Draft has handed several superstars a new lease on life after making fresh career moves.

This could mean being promoted to the main roster, moved to the opposite brand, or even split from their long-term tag team partners.

One harrowing statistic coming out of the WWE Draft is that there is now just one female tag team in the company and they are holding the Championships. The company showed no mercy to several teams who were split across the brands, with The New Day being split for the second consecutive year after only recently finding each other.

There were seven tag teams that were split as part of the 2021 WWE Draft, across all three brands.

#7. The Way were split when Austin Theory was drafted to RAW

One of the most surprising moves of the first night of the WWE Draft saw Austin Theory promoted from NXT up to Monday Night RAW.

It had been reported that Theory had been backstage at RAW for several weeks, but the reason behind this was unknown until his name was officially announced in the draft.

Before his call-up, Theory was working alongside Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano as part of The Way on NXT. The group was recently rocked by Indi Hartwell's marriage to Dexter Lumis. Candice LeRae's will be taking some time away from the company soon due to her pregnancy.

This appears to have been a good call for Theory who has already made an impact on RAW.

#6. WWE NXT's Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland

First Pete Dunne's team with Riddle was split when the British star was unable to appear due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Another of Dunne's partners has now been taken away from him as part of the most recent WWE Draft.

Dunne and Holland have been working together on NXT for several months since his return to the Black and Gold Brand back in July. The duo's association will now come to an end on October 22 when Ridge Holland will officially become part of SmackDown.

This gives the duo a few more weeks to get rid of any unfinished business so that Holland can head to the main roster.

