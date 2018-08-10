7 Tag Teams That Could Become The Inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

The rumoured Women's Tag Team Championships may look like this

Well, if all rumours are to be believed, it looks like it may finally be happening.

WWE have kept hush on the situation, by which I mean their Superstars have constantly teased the idea but no official announcement has been made, but it looks like Women's Tag Team Championships could be announced at any time in WWE, with several outlets reporting that the actual belts are finished, but WWE are waiting for the optimum time to implement the idea.

WWE has a stacked Women's Division right now and only two gold-laden straps to go round, leaving very little in the way of prizes to fight for, and if you scrape beyond the surface, several "tag teams" already exist within WWE that could, in their own right, stake their claim to be the first ever Women's Tag team Champions.

With so many women waiting to make their mark on the division, and a division that has never been deeper, nor more talented - the new titles look like a logical step, and could definitely be the next step for the division after WWE Evolution.

When will it happen? Who knows, but with WWE, it could be any time, and they have the talent to step up and fight for the gold immediately, so let's have a look at the seven teams most likely to compete for the titles!

#7 Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

Deville and Rose would be strong contenders

Well, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose certainly know how to make an impact. When they debuted, accompanied by Paige as part of Absolution, they laid out stars such as Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mickie James, and Alexa Bliss in their main roster infancy before going on an impressive run where they looked to be one of WWE's most dominant factions.

Sadly, when Paige was shelved due to injury prior to her retirement, the pair's momentum cooled slightly - but the pair have since moved from Raw to SmackDown and, while both compete separately as singles competitors, maintain a strong bond both on-screen and off.

If Tag Team Championships are introduced, you can bet these two would be strong contenders!

