7 Things that could happen in 2019 in WWE

What WWE has prepared for us?

2019 promises to be a great year for WWE, not only will the company change a lot, but we will see some shocking things too. They promised us new faces, fresh rivalries and matches, but there will be more to come. Analysing the course now taken by WWE and its new directive on-screen, many unpredictable things would happen this year, but we will try to anticipate and guess what awaits us.

In 2018 we saw Ronda Rousey make her awesome debut and she change the women's division; Daniel Bryan come back and won the WWE Championship as a heel by defeating AJ Styles, who had the best year of his career here in WWE; Brock Lesnar reigning supreme after being defeated by Roman Reigns who, sadly, had to be stripped out of his title due to leukaemia; Asuka's undefeated streak was broken by The Queen against all odds; Shawn Michaels returned to the ring; Becky Lynch is the most over wrestler in WWE... even Shane McMahon is now the "Best in the World"! But... what's next?

#7 Women's Tag Team Championships debut at Wrestlemania 35

Possible design for the Women's Tag Team Championships, as every women's is like the men's but the leather is white.

There is no better place to debut the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships than at the Grandest Stage of Them All WrestleMania 35 in MetLife Stadium on April 7th. Such a historic match cannot take place at an ordinary pay-per-view.

The women's revolution, after the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match, Elimination Chamber match, tables, ladders and chairs match, an all-women PPV..., reaches its peak with the introduction of these titles and we expect an amazing match with big stars in it (maybe Sasha Banks and Bayley?).

Probably a tournament will start after the Royal Rumble pay-per-view (with its semifinals at Elimination Chamber or Fastlane), so we will know soon the teams —perhaps some legends could come back, like Lita and Trish Stratus— that will aspire to be crown the very first-ever Women's Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania.

