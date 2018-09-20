7 things that went wrong in Hell in a Cell

Hell in a Cell didn't get everything right

WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view entered its 10th year last Sunday, and even though the line-up didn’t include the likes of Finn Balor or Shinsuke Nakamura, it still had a stacked card full of talent, with a number of great matches that delivered on the night.

From Jeff Hardy’s attempted splash hanging from the roof of the Cell to the Raw Tag Team Championship match stealing the match of the night, there were a number of memorable moments that this event gave us.

Hell in a Cell has proved to be a strong contender for one of the best pay-per-views WWE has had this year.

However, taking the quality of the wrestling aside in this pay-per-view, there are a number of things that WWE got wrong at Hell in a Cell.

#7 Rusev Day not winning the Tag Team Championship

It would have been great if Rusev Day came out as champions

While The New Day’s popularity continues to soar since they first formed in 2014, the last 12 months have suggested that Rusev Day can give them a run for their money.

The thing that made Rusev Day unique is that they looked somewhat of a mismatch of a team.

With the extra addition of Lana supporting these two wrestlers, this stable could have given Titus Worldwide a few tips on becoming more noticeable.

The WWE Universe have already gone through the motions of their topsy-turvy relationship, developing a sympathetic side for Aiden English wanting to help but somehow always getting in the way.

Nevertheless, they were still popular and the Rusev Day fans were quick to make themselves known when they appeared, so a brief run as tag team Champions would have been the icing on the cake for this team before they eventually go their own ways.

What made matters worse after Rusev Day’s loss was the New Day’s announcement that they were planning to take on The Bar next, completely taking Rusev Day out of the picture.

Whilst Rusev Day may not have been as well-oiled a team compared to The New Day or The Bar, they proved at Hell in a Cell that they are a team that worked well enough to have some credibility as title holders.

Instead, we have now witnessed a somewhat premature break-up with English attacking Rusev.

