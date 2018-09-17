7 things WWE got right at Hell in a Cell 2018

A great pay-per-view.

This year's edition of the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view was a surprisingly good show, as WWE tried to actually give fans something to remember this year's installment by. A champion surprisingly retaining, an unexpected title change and a shocking return might have been WWE's best way to achieve that.

While you might feel that this show was a just a bunch of matches that we have already seen on Raw and SmackDown Live - no one's going to argue with you on that point - but the quality of certain matches was outstanding, and let's go through what WWE got right at the event.

#1 The New Day retain

The right call

The New Day took on Rusev and Aiden English in the kickoff show at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view this year, and while most wanted Rusev to finally climb the mountain and win a title on SmackDown Live, WWE made the right call in having the '5-time champs retain.'

Big E, Kofi, and Xavier just won the titles a few weeks ago on the blue brand, and by WWE changing the title holders after a short period of time would have been mistake, as Rusev's climb to the top could be milked with some more dramatic effect until management decides that it is truly his time to shine.

#2 Jeff Hardy does not try and end his career

A bump that was not back breaking.

Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy kicked off the pay-per-view this year. As they waged war inside Hell in a Cell, Orton and Hardy's rivalry was more than a typical programme, as it felt more like WWE giving Hardy one last chance to achieve his goal of participating inside the Hell in a Cell, and Hardy delivered.

From being driven into ladders to Randy literally trying to rip Hardy's ear out with a screwdriver, this match was brutal, and after much speculation on what Hardy's huge spot would be, thankfully WWE planned a less painfully bump for Jeff.

It is worth saying that his fall from the cell roof is painful in every scenario, but a Shane McMahon style dive would have been career ending for a man that has given his body to this profession.

