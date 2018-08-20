7 Things WWE Got Right At Summerslam 2018

Everndran

Raw finally has a new Universal Champion.

Often there is not much that WWE gets right on their pay-per-view shows, but this year's Summerslam 2018 could be an exception. The creative team managed to put on an entire pay-per-view match card without any big gaffs for the first time in a while.

There is no doubt that Summerslam is a show with faults, as the booking of Kevin Owens, an overreliance of sudden finishes and using shenanigans to end certain matches brought down the overall quality of the show. However, it never hurt the overall viewing experience. Therefore, many moments of slight creativity allowed the 'biggest party of the summer' to stand out as one of WWE's better efforts this year.

#1 Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega continued their winning streak

Almas and Vega continue to shine.

The Summerslam kick-off show is a slot no wrestler would wish to receive, as that means they are one step closer to not finding a place on the next pay-per-view card at all. But one wrestler continued to make the kick-off show his testing ground of success and his name was Andrade "Cien" Almas.

While Almas' matches on the kick-off show may not scream dream match to most, it has allowed him and Zelina Vega to achieve one objective at a time, as they climb the rungs of Smackdown Live. Almas' and Vega's win over Lana and Rusev in the Mixed Match Challenge allowed them to build momentum on Smackdown Live, and slowly climb their way up the hierarchy of the roster.

#2 The Intercontinental Title is back on a hot streak

Monday Night Rollins has his crown back.

Ziggler and Rollins crafted one of the better matches on the entire Summerslam pay-per-view this year, and what made this match even better was the fact that the Intercontinental Title was back in the spot it thrives in, the opening match.

This match also benefitted from a wave of hype it had received from Dean Ambrose's return last week on Monday Night Raw. It was only a matter of time before Ambrose got involved in this match. Thus, when Ambrose finally laid Drew McIntyre out with Dirty Deeds, the fans popped, and the distraction allowed Rollins to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

While this was a sweet moment for long-time Shield fans, seeing their favourite team members pick up an all-important championship win, it all felt like the set up for a possible Ambrose and Rollins feud. Nevertheless, this was a well-booked match that left more questions to be answered on Raw this week.

