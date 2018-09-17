7 things WWE did not get right at Hell in a Cell 2018

Styles

This year's edition of Hell in a Cell was spectacular. A short match card, a title change and even without the Intercontinental and US Champion on the line, WWE managed to put an impressive show. While things only get more heated on the road to WrestleMania, the upcoming episode of RAW and SmackDown will have a lot in store for the continuing feuds.

As Super Show-Down is targeted to continue the same storylines, it will not be surprising if a title change happens in Australia. With the amount of promotion that Super Show-Down Australia is garnering, it is looking no less than a Pay-Per-View, while it's a Live Event on papers.

There were a lot of great moments. The Shield did not get all the gold as one would have predicted considering how they are being pushed in RAW. Becky Lynch became the Women's Champion and hence giving fans a hope that Charlotte Flair might not be the women equivalent of Roman Reigns. Hell in a Cell was a huge success and the quality of fights was amazing, but a couple of things did go wrong. So let's go through what I felt went wrong at Hell in a Cell 2018.

#7. The Red Cage

I just thought it added more drama than the effect of a wrestler being hit on something really strong

Possibly, I would have opted this cage for a match between The Big Red Machine Kane and some other WWE superstar. Except that, I did not think there was any need to change the color of the steel cage. Not just that, ever since 2009, when the PPV Hell in a Cell happened for the first time, and way back in 1997 when the cages were introduced, The Metallic Cell has been the trademark of the event.

Not just the fact that the red cell looked a lot more eye-catching and everything, it looked really feeble against the metallic cage. The steel cage of earlier Pay-Per-Views looked more painful and gruesome, which is what Hell in a Cell is all about.

