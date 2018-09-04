7 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week

One too many flaws.

This week's episode of Raw was not entirely disastrous, as the show had a few moments of creativity that shone through the terrible booking decisions the WWE creative team made on the broadcast.

And while the show was enjoyable with The Undertaker and Shawn Michels facing off one more time and the chaotic nature of the show, there was a trend throughout the entire show, a trend of nothing making any sense when planning ahead.

This week's episode of Raw could have been much better, as it had all the potential to tell a unique narrative, but certain decisions ultimately destroyed its momentum.

#1 The Riott Squad take one step back

You knew it was coming.

With all the hate The Bellas get from the WWE Universe their return on Raw this week was memorable to say the least, as Brie putting herself in danger to deliver two suicide dives was admirable. And while The Bellas picking up the win over The Riott Squad was foreseen, WWE could have at least taken a few measured steps to ensure that every superstar in this match came away with their credibility protected.

The Riott Squad was not afforded that protection from the WWE, as they lost to two superstars that have not wrestled in months. While losing is nothing new for The Riott Squad, with the new WWE Women's Tag Team Titles being rumored, WWE sacrificing the credibility of the only true stable in the Raw women's division is a decision they would regret.

