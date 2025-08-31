7-time champion to cost Nikki Bella at Clash in Paris and finally turn heel? Exploring the possibility

At the upcoming, highly anticipated WWE Clash in Paris Premium Live Event, the Women’s Intercontinental Championship will be on the line. Nikki Bella will be challenging Becky Lynch for the title after their fiery standoff promo segments and brief brawl. While Lynch has been able to hold onto her gold for months now, defending it successfully against the likes of Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, Bella is a whole different kind of opponent.The former Divas Champion was among the top in the women’s division during her prime. However, what if a 7-time champion ruins Bella’s plans?For weeks now, Bayley has not been seen in action in WWE. The company has posted vignettes of her seemingly having an identity crisis. This new dark change to her character might result in The Role Model making a shocking appearance at Clash in Paris. Bayley was feuding with Lynch for the title and even attacked her at WWE SummerSlam. However, none of those attacks meant anything since The Man was able to retain her championship. What if those vignettes foreshadow The Role Model's last few moments before she snaps?liv • bella @jeniskimmyLINKbayley turns heel by costing nikki bella on her match tom, bcuz nikki eliminated her on this year's rumble...If that does happen, Bayley could ruin the chances of Bella winning the title in her first PLE singles match since Evolution 2018. The Role Model could interfere during the bout and take both women out, effectively causing a disqualification.This could be a heel turn that awaits Bayley after a year of mid-level booking by the company. She was booked but could not compete at WrestleMania 41; she was not on the card for SummerSlam, and now she doesn't have a match at WWE Clash in Paris. However, these are just speculations, and we have to wait to witness what the company has in store for the former Women's Champion. Nikki Bella should not win at WWE Clash in ParisWhile Lynch will be dethroned one day, it should not happen at WWE Clash in Paris. The Man’s run with the Women's Intercontinental Championship has helped elevate the status of the title. Not only is Becky Lynch a veteran, but she is also one of the iconic Four Horsewomen of NXT. She has added credibility to the belt on RAW, unlike what SmackDown has done with the Women’s United States Championship.Lynch should retain and carry the championship for a few more months while feuding with the likes of Bella and Bayley. Even fresh deserving superstars could also join the title race, in a great mix of different eras, with veterans and young blood clashing for the title.