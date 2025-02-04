7-time champion to dethrone Gunther in his first WWE RAW appearance after 801 days? Exploring massive possibility

Gunther has been on the top of the mountain on WWE RAW since he won the World Heavyweight Championship last year. However, his throne could soon be taken away from him.

At SummerSlam 2024, Gunther defeated Damian Priest to become the new World Heavyweight Champion to start his reign. Since then, he has defeated top stars, including Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, and the 2025 Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso, to retain the title. Nevertheless, his dominance on WWE RAW could end as soon as next week, thanks to a returning fan-favorite superstar.

AJ Styles made his monumental return to the company during the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match last Saturday in Indianapolis. The Phenomenal One used his original WWE entrance theme at the premium live event, potentially signaling he is officially a babyface again. As announced by Adam Pearce on last night's RAW, he will join the red brand starting next week, and he could start his run with a gigantic victory.

On next week's WWE RAW episode, AJ Styles could waste no time and confront the World Heavyweight Champion. Gunther, in his overconfidence, could bully him before Styles would ask him to prove his worth by accepting an impromptu title match. To everyone's surprise, the returning superstar could become the new champion next week.

It should be noted that his scenario is just speculation for now, and nothing is confined. If the stars align and it happens, it will certainly send thrill waves through the wrestling world.

How could AJ Styles defeating Gunther benefit WWE RAW?

AJ Styles becoming the new World Heavyweight champion en route to WrestleMania 41 will be far-fetched but could solve one of the biggest worries for the company.

Fans all over social media had mixed reactions to Jey Uso's Royal Rumble victory. This was because the company recently showcased his confrontation with Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event, and he might not challenge Cody Rhodes, considering stars like Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and John Cena might be in contention for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

If AJ Styles dethrones Gunther on WWE RAW, Jey Uso could challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. The last time Styles faced Uso was in 2020, so it will be interesting to see the two megastars compete against each other at The Showcase of The Immortals. It will also be interesting to see where The Ring General lands if he loses his title before WrestleMania 41.

