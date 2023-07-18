7-time champion to dethrone Rhea Ripley in the main event of WrestleMania 40? She said it herself

Rhea Ripley has recently been a major draw for WWE and needs a worthy challenger to legitimize her title reign. Besides Natalya, she hasn't faced any top names since WrestleMania 39, when she defeated Charlotte Flair for the gold.

While Ripley has looked dominant in recent weeks, Becky Lynch has hinted that she could win the title from The Eradicator in the main event of WrestleMania 40. Lynch was asked during a brief interview if she would accompany Seth Rollins in the latter's potential match against Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows next year. The 7-time champion had an interesting response to the question.

Lynch claimed that she would dethrone Rhea Ripley in the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night One. You can view a clip of the interaction from the ESPYs below:

alex ☽ @laurengermxn Becky talking about main eventing n1 of wrestlemania and taking rhea's title... I! NEED! IT!

Given her impressive resume, The Man is unquestionably one of the finest candidates to dethrone Ripley. The Women's World Champion may run out of challengers if she can hold on to the title until 'Mania next year. Hence, a high-profile feud between The Eradicator and Lynch would make sense.

If Ripley and Lynch headline The Grandest Stage of Them All in Philadelphia, their showdown will set the wrestling world on fire.

Rhea Ripley needs some top challengers for her title

Since winning the title, Rhea Ripley has been focused on her Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio's feuds on the red brand.

Although she has shined in the role of Dominik's muscle, Ripley needs to turn her attention to consistently defending the Women's World Championship. After some heated interactions between The Eradicator and Raquel Rodriguez, many expect the two stars to lock horns at SummerSlam 2023.

If Rhea Ripley can defeat Rodriguez, she can kickstart a significant feud with Becky Lynch. The Man can help Ripley cement herself as a major champion.

Currently engaged in a feud with Trish Stratus, The Man is among the company's top superstars. It will be interesting to see if WWE decides to book Becky Lynch in a title feud with Ripley anytime soon.

