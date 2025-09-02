7-time champion to finally return on next week's WWE RAW and turn heel? Chances explored

Clash in Paris was a great show, as WWE gave its fans in France a night to remember. The premium live event featured some great matches and shocking moments that got the audience to its feet. That said, a seven-time champion might finally return as a heel on next week's episode of RAW.On Monday's show after Clash in Paris, Lyra Valkyria told Adam Pearce that she wants to face either Roxanne Perez or Raquel Rodriguez next week following a heated confrontation with The Judgment Day members. This happened during a backstage segment featuring Adam Pearce, Valkyria, Perez, and Rodriguez.With Adam Pearce having assured Lyra that he could make it happen, the match will likely take place next week on the red brand. That said, Bayley might finally return as a heel and attack the former Women's Intercontinental Champion during the bout.In the past few weeks, The Role Model was seen in mysterious, cryptic vignettes after suffering some major setbacks on TV. However, Pearce has now revealed that the veteran sounded fine, despite uttering some weird things, and would be back soon after Lyra Valkyria asked if he had spoken to her.Given this situation, Bayley might not return to the Stamford-based promotion as a babyface and could embrace her dark side. In a shocking twist, the former WWE Women's Champion might turn heel upon her potential comeback next week by attacking Valkyria during the latter's match against a member of The Judgment Day.Despite recently being concerned about Bayley, Lyra Valkyria initially cost the 36-year-old a potential victory against Becky Lynch in a match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the June 23 episode of RAW. The Role Model has seemingly not forgotten about it. Hence, she might exact revenge on Lyra upon her return.The former Hugger has held seven titles in her career, including the RAW Women's, SmackDown Women's, NXT Women's, and Women's Tag Team titles. She has found much success as a heel in the past and could again play that role on TV.That said, this angle is speculative, and fans will have to wait and see what's next for The Role Model.Bayley to face IYO SKY for the vacant Women's World Championship at WWE Wrestlepalooza?If the abovementioned scenario plays out, in a quest to be a champion after losing a shot at Becky Lynch's gold, Bayley might assault Stephanie Vaquer and injure her. The Role Model could replace La Primera in the Women's World Championship match at Wrestlepalooza to shock fans.IYO SKY is scheduled to battle Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women’s World Title at WWE Wrestlepalooza. The premium live event will take place on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. However, the veteran might take out Vaquer on RAW to become a despised heel.SKY and the former Hugger share a storied history. Hence, a potential title match between them would be a must-watch. Moreover, this would allow Vaquer to get more exposure on the main roster before becoming a permanent fixture in the world championship scene.This scenario is also speculative, and fans will have to wait and see who becomes the new Women's World Champion.