7-time champion to help Asuka and Kairi Sane against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley? Exploring the possibility

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Sep 30, 2025 21:05 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane during Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Rhea Ripley kicked off the latest episode of RAW with a promo segment in which she addressed last week's attack by Asuka and Kairi Sane. Ripley defeated The Empress of Tomorrow last Monday but was ambushed by The Kabuki Warriors post-match. This led to IYO SKY running out and interceding for her friend, but she was taken down by her former Damage CTRL stablemates as well.

Asuka and Kairi Sane also attacked The Eradicator from behind this week, following her in-ring promo with The Genius of the Sky, who seems to be unsure whether to reconcile with her Japanese conpatriots before leaving Ripley in the ring.

However, while The Kabuki Warriors double-teamed Mami afterward, SKY ran back into the ring and threw Asuka off Rhea Ripley. She then tried to reason with them, but unexpectedly, the 44-year-old hit her in the face with the Blue Mist to Sane's surprise. Interestingly, this incident seems to have caught Bayley's attention.

On X/Twitter, the former hugger reacted to a clip from WWE's official handle, showing IYO SKY asking Kairi Sane to leave after Sane tried convincing her to apologize to Asuka. The seven-time champion commented that she's glad all the drama is behind her now.

"HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH I’M SO GRATEFUL ALL THAT KIND OF DRAMA IS BEHIND ME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! WOO! 🪶," Bayley wrote.
Given that The Role Model acts heel at times since her return on the post-Wrestlepalooza episode of RAW, she might eventually turn heel and align with Asuka and Kairi Sane against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a shocking twist. If this happens, it could lead to the reunion of Damage CTRL in the near future.

However, while this angle might sound convincing, it is speculative at this moment, and nothing has been confirmed.

IYO SKY could turn on Rhea Ripley at Crown Jewel: Perth

Following the turn of events on this week's episode of RAW, IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley are scheduled to face off against The Kabuki Warriors in a tag team match at Crown Jewel on October 11, 2025, in Perth, Australia.

However, in a massive twist, The Genius of the Sky might finally turn on her friend, Ripley, and reunite with Asuka and Kairi Sane. While the 35-year-old has suffered some setbacks as a babyface, the creative team might have her embrace her dark side once more to position her for a shot at the Women's World Championship picture.

That said, this angle is also speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet. It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative has in store for the superstars going forward.

