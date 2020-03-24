7-time champion says fired WWE employee reminds him of Jeff Hardy

A former WWE Tag Team Champion has claimed that this fired WWE employee reminds him of Jeff Hardy.

Jeff Hardy recently made his return to WWE TV after recovering from a long-term injury.

Jeff Hardy

Former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero was recently in conversation with The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast and during the interview, the former WWE Tag Team Champion talked about fired WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs.

Guerrero, who was last seen in the WWE ring back in 2011, revealed that Jacobs reminds him of current WWE star Jeff Hardy. And, despite Jacobs having a style of his own, the former WWE writer sure does remind Chavo a lot of 'The Enigma'.

Chavo Guerrero compares Jimmy Jacobs with Jeff Hardy

Guerrero and Jacobs are both set to work together in an upcoming drama series called KAYFABE, as the former said that he has crossed paths with Jacobs only on a few occasions. Although, Jacobs' style of dressing sure does remind Chavo a lot of the younger Hardy brother.

"I didn't know Jimmy very much as we just crossed paths a couple of times. Working with him on this project… I like Jimmy because he walks to the beat of his own drum. I respect that and respect somebody that's comfortable in his own skin and doesn't mind being different. He's got his painted toenails and wears certain clothes. He's got his own style but it's also kinda Jeff Hardy-ish."

Chavo concluded the interview by claiming that he's currently enjoying working as a creative backstage after having spent so many years as an in-ring performer.