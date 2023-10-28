7-time champion to turn heel after 2 years on LA Knight vs Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring the potential

LA Knight and Roman Reigns are all set to headline WWE Crown Jewel 2023. The recent SmackDown episode built the match well, but could the duel witness a muti-time champion turning heel?

On this week's episode of SmackDown, LA Knight stood tall over Roman Reigns after the contract signing, hyping up the fans for their highly-anticipated match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. However, a ghost from The Bloodline's past may make a much-awaited return and shockingly turn heel on the babyface challenger.

This star is none other than the seven-time champion in WWE, AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One was injured at the hands of The Bloodline during the build-up to John Cena and LA Knight's match against Solo SIkoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane 2023. He hasn't been seen ever since.

While most fans would expect Styles to return and go after The Bloodline for revenge, he could surprisingly turn heel and attack LA Knight at the upcoming premium live event. He may have been next in line for Roman's title if it wasn't for Knight. He may go after The Megastar to prevent a title change, as he is the one who wants to end The Tribal Chief's record-breaking reign.

This is just speculation for now, and nothing has been confirmed. All questions will be answered on November 4 in Saudi Arabia.

What else could happen when LA Knight battles Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2023?

Roman Reigns' title reign is as great as ever, and it doesn't seem like he will lose his belt before WrestleMania 40. However, his reign ending unexpectedly at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is a real possibility.

There have also been rumors of The Head of The Table defeating LA Knight in a quick contest, sending a statement of domination. It will be interesting to see where the story goes if something like this materializes.

Another possibility is of Jimmy Uso interfering at the last moment to ensure his cousin retains the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Fans may also see stars like Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa appear during the contest.

What do you think will happen at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Let us know in the comments section.

