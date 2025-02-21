7-time champion to win the Elimination Chamber match and challenge Rhea Ripley? Exploring potential WrestleMania 41 match

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is just a few days away, with six women ready to fight to earn an opportunity to challenge Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41. Fans might just witness a dream match soon.

After Charlotte Flair's victory at WWE Royal Rumble 2025, she made her intentions clear fast enough. She picked Tiffany Stratton, so the two will have a first-time-ever battle on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is left without a challenger, so her opponent for WrestleMania 41 will likely be the winner of the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber match.

While Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Roxanne Perez can all deliver a stellar match against The Eradicator, Bayley could win inside the punishing structure. This would make sense as it might be the biggest match possible, considering the star power.

Rhea faced Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at the last two editions of The Show of Shows, so it'll be the best-case scenario to face the remaining member of the Four Horsewomen in WWE. Also, Bayley recently shifted to the red brand and has been a regular feature on the show.

Bayley and Rhea Ripley are also tied for the longest reign with the Women's World Championship (formerly known as the SmackDown Women's Championship) at 380 days. So it will be a spectacle to see two of the greatest to ever do it battle on The Grandest Stage of Them All. While this scenario is realistically possible, it is just speculation for now and nothing is confirmed.

Who else could win the 2025 WWE Women's Elimination Chamber match to challenge Rhea Ripley?

While all of the competitors of this year's Women's Elimination Chamber match are amazing opponents for Mami at The Show of Shows, fans might like to see something new at WrestleMania 41. With that said, a match with Alexa Bliss could be something that will instantly get fans excited for the confrontation.

Roxanne Perez impressed everyone with her performance in the Women's Royal Rumble match, so fans might love to see her face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41, too.

Another big-time match could feature Mami defending her title against Bianca Belair, who has never lost a singles match at WrestleMania. The two are widely considered the most popular stars in the Women's Division, so they could also put on an incredible show on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

