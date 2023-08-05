7-time champion to win SummerSlam Battle Royal and feud with Roman Reigns next? Examining the potential

SummerSlam's Slim Jim Battle Royal has gotten even bigger, with plenty of superstars being added to the match on last night's edition of WWE SmackDown. It was revealed that AJ Styles, The Miz, Andrade El Idolo, and more would join LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, Tommaso Ciampa, Chad Gable, and Otis.

WWE may put a hold on the planned LA Knight push and instead have The Phenomenal One win the Battle Royal on August 5. AJ Styles winning the bout could give him some momentum as WWE pushes him back into the main event scene to feud with Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief vs. The Phenomenal One is a match that fans will be excited to see at any premium live event, and the two share a lot of history together. Reigns was the first person AJ Styles squared off with when he set foot on the Stamford-based promotion as a surprise entrant in the 2016 Royal Rumble match. Since then, they have faced each other numerous times.

Styles' first big feud in WWE was with Reigns, and the rivalry was what triggered Styles to superstardom. They had a heated rivalry in 2016 that featured a critically acclaimed match at Extreme Rules. Styles and Reigns have rarely gone against each other since then, which means that Styles could be the perfect opponent for The Tribal Chief right now.

Reigns has already defeated top names during his 1000-plus day reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but Styles is not on that list. Styles may be one of the biggest opponents he still has to face.

When Styles got back from the injury around the time of WWE Draft 2023, the WWE Universe believed that Styles might fight Roman right away as part of a larger feud between The Bloodline and The Original Club, but that didn't happen.

Now, if Styles is successful in winning the Battle Royal at SummerSlam, they can always feud with Roman's title down the road, possibly at the Crown Jewel in November since Roman will take a hiatus after SummerSlam.

What will transpire at SummerSlam 2023 between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns?

The last time Roman Reigns and Jey Uso went to war, Roman emerged victorious. They are poised to face off once again, with the winner receiving not only the title but also the title of The Tribal Chief.

The Bloodline saga is one of the best professional wrestling stories of all time, and there's still plenty of money to be made from the faction. WWE has done well in the past at capping off storylines like this, and a win by Jey would instantly produce an iconic SummerSlam moment, but in the bigger picture, is it a great plan? Reigns will most likely defeat Jey Uso and continue his generational run as champion.

If Roman is going to retain the title, he probably won't beat Jey clean. The main intrigue here will be which member of the Samoan family will get involved and cost Jey the match. Whoever it is, SummerSlam will answer all the questions.

