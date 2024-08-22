7-time women's champion to return at Bash in Berlin? Exploring the possibility

Bash in Berlin is just around the corner, and the match card is already looking stacked. Triple H and WWE Creative have already laid out quite the show for the WWE Universe in Germany. But, with a week still left before the fateful night at the Uber Arena, aka Mercedes-Benz Arena, there are a lot more surprises they could have in store. And one of those surprises could be the return of a seven-time women's champion.

The seven-time women's champion in this scenario is none other than Bayley. The Role Model hasn't been seen on WWE television since SummerSlam 2024. Granted, it's only been about two to three weeks, but her presence has been missed. Furthermore, her role at Bash in Berlin could be significant, especially if the WWE Women's Championship is on the line.

As things stand, Nia Jax, the current WWE Women's Champion, is set to clash with Michin with the title on the line. Assuming things go awry this week on SmackDown, there is a chance that general manager Nick Aldis will postpone the match to Bash in Berlin. Germany would prove to be an ideal location for Bayley's return, as she could surprise Jax with a beatdown, assuming she successfully defends her title.

This beatdown could potentially lead to the ultimate betrayal, as Ms. Money in the Bank, Tiffany Stratton, might consider cashing in on Jax. But, as things stand, this is nothing more than speculation, and only time will tell what WWE has in store for us on August 31, 2024.

CM Punk will take on Drew McIntyre in a Strap match at Bash in Berlin

As mentioned earlier, Triple H and WWE have an exciting night planned for Bash in Berlin. For starters, both of the men's world titles will be on the line, as Randy Orton will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship and Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against his friend Kevin Owens. Additionally, the Terror Twins, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest will take on Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

But that might be just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what could be in store for the WWE Universe in Germany. This week on RAW, it was announced that CM Punk and Drew McIntyre would face each other once again. This time at Bash in Berlin, a stipulation is in place, and it will be a Strap match. This is sure to get the crowd going, as it will be almost a year since the company last had a match of this kind.

It will be interesting to see if Punk and McIntyre will finally put their beef to rest in Germany. Regardless, the WWE Universe in Berlin will be excited to see just how things go down in this match, as they will be for every other match on the card.

