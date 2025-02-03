7-time world champion to return on WWE RAW tonight after missing the Royal Rumble? Exploring the possibility

WWE RAW could see the return of a seven-time world champion on the show tonight. Last night's Royal Rumble was a star-studded affair; many superstars returned. However, one WWE RAW superstar who was expected to be back wasn't seen on the show.

Since King and Queen of the Ring, Becky Lynch hasn't been seen on WWE television. There were rumors of her reportedly signing a new contract with the company. With this news, many expected her to be a surprise entrant at this year's Royal Rumble. Unfortunately, she wasn't to be seen anywhere.

This could change in a few hours on WWE RAW. As we kick off the Road to WrestleMania 41, the company will look to begin storylines that will climax at the Showcase of the Immortals.

For Becky Lynch, it could start tonight with a return on WWE RAW. According to online rumors, Charlotte Flair will most likely challenge Tiffany Stratton, which would mean Lynch could go after Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW.

The story could take two forms: Lynch could challenge Ripley directly for WrestleMania, and the Champ would accept, or The Man could go through the grind, winning the Elimination Chamber match and facing the Eradicator for the Women's World Championship.

WWE RAW Superstar feels Becky Lynch is a guaranteed Hall of Famer if she decides to retire today

Becky Lynch has accomplished great things in life and her career. She was integral to taking the women's division to impossible heights, and it continues to grow today. The Man is already reaching immortal status in this industry, and one former champion feels Lynch is already Hall of Fame-worthy.

Speaking in an interview, former World Champion Liv Morgan claimed the WrestleMania 35 main eventer is already a Hall of Famer.

“I think if Becky never comes back, I definitely think she is 100% a Hall of Famer. She has become a martyr for women’s wrestling and performance all around. She can do it all. She can deliver in the ring, she can deliver on the microphone. The crowd is compelled by her when she’s out there, not to mention what she stands for in women’s wrestling. Her goal, I think, was to really evolve it and maximize women’s wrestling and really make women’s wrestling feel just as special and important as the men’s wrestling, and she did it."

Fans will eagerly await tomorrow's RAW to see if one of the company's biggest stars returns leading up to its biggest event.

