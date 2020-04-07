7-time world champion reveals how Vince McMahon helped him get his new Netflix show

Vince McMahon helped the WWE legend get his show on Netflix.

The Big Show Show came out on Netflix on 6th April.

Vince McMahon helped Big Show get his sitcom on Netflix

Big Show's new sitcom on Netflix, The Big Show Show, released yesterday. The former World Champion had previously starred in a number of films including Jingle All The Way and Fighting With My Family.

The WWE legend sat down with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture to discuss his new sitcom. Big Show revealed that he had been telling Vince McMahon that he wanted to do a family comedy for about 10 years. He also added that he felt it would help his personality shine through in a way his character in WWE couldn't. Here's what he had to say:

To be honest I am very humbled, and super grateful. This is an opportunity that I have driven the powers that be at WWE crazy for for years. Well over 10 years I have been driving Vince {McMahon} nuts about – ‘I need a family comedy, I can do this, I am funny, it shows my best characteristic points that I don’t ever get to show in my character on WWE TV but my personality can come through more and if we can get a vehicle like that, it can do well.’

He went on to describe how Vince McMahon helped him get his show with Netflix:

And then the partnership came up with Netflix and Vince was like ‘I’ve got the perfect guy.’… I was dumbfounded because I had about a ten minute phone call with Vince and he’s a busy dude and he and I have a great relationship and a lot gets said with very few words. And {he said}, ‘I’ve got this opportunity for you, this is the opportunity you’ve been looking for and I know you won’t let me down. Goodluck.’ And that was that.

Big Show has been wrestling for well over two decades now and it's great seeing him branch out of wrestling. He made a surprise return on the dark match after WrestleMania 36. Drew McIntyre, who had just beaten Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, was in the ring cutting a promo when Big Show came out to challenge him.

In a surprising move, the Big Show then turned heel and this led to a match with Drew McIntyre. Show looked good in the match but the short match was handily won by the new WWE Champion. The dark match ended up being shown on last night's episode of RAW.