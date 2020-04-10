7-Time world champion wants to do a Firefly Fun House match

This WWE legend was a massive fan of the Firefly Fun House match.

Bray Wyatt beat John Cena in the Firefly Fun House match at WM36.

Big Show wants to face 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match

WWE legend and 7-time world champion Big Show recently spoke to Metro.co.uk following WrestleMania 36, where he returned in the dark match to face the new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Big Show was asked about the Firefly Fun House match between Bray Wyatt and John Cena at the Show of Shows and he only had good things to say about it. Show said that the match took fans through what he considered to be Cena's worst nightmare and he felt that the match was also a great showcase for Wyatt himself. Here's what Big Show had to say:

For that to come full circle and tell that story, and take the fans on this incredible journey of what might have been, of what could be, and John Cena to basically go through hell and live his worst nightmare – it showed his talent and dedication. It was great for Bray. I think it opened a door to be more entertaining in so many different ways.

Big Show went on to add that if he was in a storyline with Wyatt, he would want to be a part of a match like that:

I know I would sign up for the same kind of program if I was working with Bray Wyatt. I would definitely sign up to have my mind picked apart. I think it would be very entertaining to go through that and do that tortured perspective of trying to convey the hurt, pain, and frustration.

Big Show recently returned to WWE in the dark match after WrestleMania 36 went off the air. The 7-time world champion turned heel and challenged new WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, to the match after confronting him mid-interview. McIntyre didn't take kindly to this and accepted Show's challenge.

Big Show looked good in the match itself but was quickly beaten by McIntyre, who looked dominant despite beating Brock Lesnar earlier on in the night. The match was shown on last Monday's episode of RAW.

Big Show's new sitcom recently dropped on Netflix on 6th April. The Big Show Show portrays Big Show as a retired pro wrestler and looks into how he and his family are adjusting with his retirement. Season 1 of the show is out now.

You can read Big Show's full interview with Metro.co.uk HERE.