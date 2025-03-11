7-time WWE champion to fight for a new championship at WrestleMania 41? Chances explored

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just over a month away, and the company is building a solid match card for its biggest premium live event of the year. As of writing, only four bouts have been announced for The Show of Shows, and the status of many stars for the event remains up in the air.

One person whose path to WrestleMania remains unclear is Bayley. The four-time Women's Champion has lost some big matches in recent months and has no clear bout for The Show of Show. With that being said, she could challenge for a title she's never held: the Women's Intercontinental Championship, currently held by Lyra Valkyria.

The Irish star became the inaugural champion in January, and since then, she has defended the title a couple of times. Now, Bayley could come for the gold.

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria battled one-on-one just last month. The two women clashed on WWE RAW in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, where The Role Model stood tall. This, in theory, should earn her a potential title opportunity.

The Role Model has held so many titles in the company. She is a four-time world champion, a former NXT Women's Champion, and a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion. Add in accolades such as Royal Rumble winner and Ms. Money in the Bank, and it only makes sense for her to try to win yet another new achievement.

WWE WrestleMania could host a Triple Threat Match with a Judgment Day member

There is one possible wrinkle in Bayley earning a shot at the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, and that is the result of a big match from RAW last night. In fact, Bayley lost to a current champion.

The Role Model went one-on-one with The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez. Raquel is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Liv Morgan. Both The Miracle Kid and Dominik Mysterio were ringside for the bout.

Thanks to interference from both Dirty Dom and Liv, The Role Model was defeated. This means if Bayley is in line to earn a title opportunity, at least in theory, so should The Judgment Day member, despite already holding a title of her own.

While many fans expect The Judgment Day to defend their tag team title at The Show of Shows, both Liv and Raquel could chase singles gold. Alternatively, Rodriguez could pull double duty. Either way, Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 certainly could happen.

