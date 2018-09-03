7 times Rey Mysterio was a real-life superhero

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.47K // 03 Sep 2018, 16:44 IST

Mysterio wore the Wolverine costume at ALL IN, but it wasn't his first time as a superhero.

To describe Rey Mysterio as a star, is an understatement. Despite his diminutive size, Mysterio is (rather ironically), one of the biggest names in wrestling history, dazzling fans with his acrobatics.

Since entering the wrestling world in 1989 aged just 14, Mysterio has grown to become a household name, winning 3 world championships in WWE, and competing in various promotions across the world.

Mysterio is also a former Royal Rumble winner and is one of the pioneers of smaller guys entering the main-event scene.

But Rey's moves aren't the only thing that has set him apart from other superstars. Proud of his lucha libre heritage, Mysterio wears a lucha-mask when he wrestles, with each one having a close connection to the San Diego native.

With his recent appearance at ALL IN, Mysterio wore a costume designed after Marvel's Wolverine, so with that in mind, here are 7 times Mysterio was a real-life superhero, paying tribute to the comic characters.

#1 Daredevil (WrestleMania 19)

Mysterio truly was the man without fear.

Appearing at his first WrestleMania, Mysterio wore a dark purple suit, complete with a horned mask, similar to those worn by Matt Murdock, the blind lawyer of Marvel comics, who fights crime at nights as Daredevil, the man without fear.

Living up to the moniker, Mysterio threw caution to the wind, in his efforts to take the Cruiserweight Championship from a pre-Woken Matt Hardy.

Whilst Hardy retained that night, Mysterio had given the WWE Universe an incredible spectacle, and defeated Hardy for the gold, later that year.

