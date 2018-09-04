Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
7 unexpected moments from Raw this week

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.25K   //    04 Sep 2018, 16:59 IST

Image result for wwe raw september 3 2018 undertaker
A lot of surprising moments from a mixed show.

Monday Night Raw this week was a show that had some great moments of narrative progression and others many moments of just plain terrible booking. Whichever you prefer to paint an overall picture of last night's edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE did pull off a lot of surprising moments on the flagship show.

From legends returning to unexpected allies joining forces, WWE tired their bests to make Raw memorable this week, and while a large number of their efforts were largely terrible, at least they left fans with a taste of what's to come in the following weeks leading up to the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, the Super Showdown event in Australia and the first ever women's pay-per-view Evolution.

#1 The Sheild get arrested


Image result for wwe raw september 3 2018 the shield
The Shield did not have the best night on Raw.

The Shield returned to Raw this week to get revenge for the beatdown they received from Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler last week on Raw, and fans knew that things were about to get chaotic, as Ambrose, Rollins, and Reigns stormed the ring only to be stopped by the entire Raw locker room.

There were superstars everywhere as Ambrose, Rollins, and Reigns tried to pick apart their foes, but as the brawl spilled backstage, acting GM Baron Corbin had to call the police to take the unruly trio away from the arena. While superstars being arrested in the WWE is nothing new, this move by WWE was something fans never thought would happen in this fued.







WWE Raw The Shield The Undertaker Roman Reigns
Everndran
ANALYST
As Michael Cole would say, "THHAAAAAA BIGGGG DOGGGGG!!!!!"
