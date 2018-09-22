7 wrestlers who have the same finishing move

Anne Joseph
2018-09-22

Finishers make or break the situation

Wrestling is a sport which requires a lot of technique, skill and grit. oITrequires many moves, sequences and techniques to win a match. There is a plethora of finishing moves in wrestling.

Generally, a performer chooses his/her moves according to their gimmick. At times, they also choose moves according to their capability. Some moves are so widespread and iconic that other wrestlers refrain from picking up the moves while they tend to borrow certain moves in other cases.

Many wrestlers can use the same move to end a match, but very few of them make them their signature move. The finishers are the ones that create the most impact and help the wrestlers win the match. Here is a list of moves which have been used as a finisher by two or more wrestlers.

#1 Diamond Dallas Page and Randy Orton - Diamond Cutter/RKO

RKO made the move famous

Randy Orton has thrown much light on his career by being the youngest wrestler to win the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. This third generation wrestler may not be the face that ran the place, but since his debut, he has made an impact on the wrestling scene.

RKO, The Viper's finishing move fits him perfectly. It is shrewd, cruel and quick. However, Orton didn't invent the move.

Orton picked this move from the arsenal of the famous Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page. DDP named it the Diamond Cutter, it pleased Page a lot when Orton used it as his finisher. Also, the star heel has made it his signature move, and I don't think many people remember it as DDP's move.

