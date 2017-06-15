7 wrestling giants who failed miserably in WWE

The bigger they are... well, sometimes they're just big!

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2017, 16:17 IST

Proof that size does not matter!

Big John Studd, Sid Vicious, Kamala, King Kong Bundy, One Man Gang, Diesel, Giant Baba, Big Boss Man, BlackJack Mulligan, Gorilla Monsoon, Yokozuna, Kane, The Undertaker and of course, Andre The Giant... these are just a few examples of wrestling giants that were successful at some point in their career.

There are a few more that were not mentioned, but once you get beyond that, there are not many big men who achieved a very high level of success inside the squared circle.

There was a time when professional wrestling was ruled by these larger than life personas. However, as time went on and the sport evolved, the industry shifted and things began to shift more towards the smaller wrestlers. Instead of the big men getting all of the attention, we soon started seeing the smaller, high-risk taking performers move into the spotlight.

With that said, there will always be a special place within the business for the big men. These monstrous brutes are what helped define, and at one point, bring the sport into the mainstream. Needless to say, they were indeed the anchors of moving professional wrestling into the spotlight where it remains today.

If you look at today's product, there are a few remaining wrestling giants that are doing very well for themselves and also continue to hold a prominent spot with the company. Mark Henry, Kane, Braun Strowman, Big Cass and Big Show are perfect examples of wrestling giants who continue to carry the torch for the big men of the industry.

Now that we have mentioned a number of wrestling's big men who have done so well, its time to turn our attention to the wrestling giants that did not fare so well. Here's a look at seven wrestling giants who failed in the WWE.

#7 The Berzerker

Straight out of the comic book, onto your TV screen

After receiving his training from the legendary wrestling trainer Eddie Sharkey, John Nord went on to make his professional wrestling debut in 1984, with Mid-South Wrestling, as “The Barbarian.” The 6’8”, 325-pound beast from Minnesota could easily pass for a Viking or even a Barbarian-type of character.

After bouncing around from promotion-to-promotion, he finally landed a spot on the WWF roster in 1991, which is when he was dubbed as The Berzerker. This was a character that seemed like a Viking and barbarian, so one would think this one would be perfect for Nord. Unfortunately, his time in WWF was nothing to write home about.

The Berzerker lasted less than two years in the WWE until he was let go in early 1993. Despite having legendary manager Mr. Fuji in his corner, The Berzerker never caught the momentum that some may have expected.