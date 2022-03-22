7 WWE children who worked alongside their parents on-screen

It has been made abundantly clear in recent years that the next generation of WWE is now in safe hands. Several children of Hall of Famers and legends have dominated the company over the past decade. Some have also had the unique opportunity to work alongside their parents on TV.

Several famous families in the wrestling world have come together to take part in some of the most intense rivalries in the company's history, allowing the torch to be passed over to the next generation.

The following list looks at just five WWE children who have had the opportunity to work alongside their parents on-screen.

#7. Dominik Mysterio and his father Rey Mysterio

The most obvious addition to the list is Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik. The duo has appeared together on WWE TV for more than two years now and are former SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Dominik isn't the only child of Rey Mysterio, who has had the opportunity to work alongside their father. Aalyah was also part of a storyline between Seth Rollins and her father back in 2020.

The feud even saw Mysterio's wife Angie make several cameo appearances on TV, which introduced the whole family to the WWE Universe for the first time since 2005. Angie and Aalyah have since left the company, but Rey and Dominik are set to team up at WrestleMania against The Miz and Logan Paul.

#6. Randy Orton and his father Cowboy Bob Orton

Randy Orton is one of the most decorated superstars in history as a former 14-time world champion. The Viper came into the company as the son of Hall of Famer "Cowboy" Bob Orton and has since been able to expand on the legacy that his father left behind.

Orton has also been able to work alongside his father on numerous occasions, much earlier in his career. There was a time when Bob Orton would be in his son's corner, and the duo even teamed up to face The Undertaker in a casket match back in 2005.

Bob Orton hasn't appeared on TV since 2017. However, the company always has the option to call in reinforcements for the Apex Predator since the 71-year-old is yet to announce his retirement.

#4/5. Stephanie and Shane McMahon and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

Stephanie and Shane McMahon have been raised in the wrestling business and have appeared on RAW and SmackDown since they were teenagers. Their mother, Linda McMahon has also made numerous appearances on TV in the past before going on to pursue political aspirations.

Stephanie has wrestled her father in the past and has even gone head-to-head with her brother in recent years when the two siblings were pitted against each other as commissioners on SmackDown and RAW.

Shane recently departed WWE following a surprise Royal Rumble appearance back in January, whilst Stephanie remains as the CBO and is one of the major players backstage in the company. Vince himself recently resurfaced to play his part in the upcoming WrestleMania match between Austin Theory and Pat McAfee.

#3. Charlotte Flair and her father Ric Flair

Charlotte Flair is the most decorated female wrestler in WWE history, and it could be argued that this is because wrestling is in her blood.

The current SmackDown Women's Champion has been able to work alongside her father, Ric Flair several times throughout the course of her career, with The Nature Boy being seen as her on-screen manager at one point.

Despite being linked together for a lengthy amount of time on WWE TV, Charlotte and Ric were unable to wrestle a match together, given the fact that The Nature Boy has been struggling with medical clearance.

The duo has been part of several storylines, and Flair's final appearance on RAW came as part of a storyline with his daughter that had to be scrapped due to Lacey Evans' pregnancy.

#2/1. Cody Rhodes/Dustin Rhodes and WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has become the most talked-about wrestler in the world in recent weeks as rumors continue to run wild regarding his WWE return. The former AEW star had a lengthy stint in the company that came to an end in 2016 when Cody and his wife Brandi requested their release.

As part of his first stint in WWE, Rhodes was able to work alongside his father Dusty multiple times. Back in 2013, Goldust, Cody, and Dusty were all part of a storyline with The Shield that saw Dusty get physical with the trio several times.

Sadly, the Hall of Famer passed away in June 2015 and has been immortalized in WWE with The Dusty Rhodes Classic on NXT annually.

