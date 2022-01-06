7 WWE Daughters who are currently signed to the company

The Women's Revolution, which began almost a decade ago, has seen the women of WWE inspire many others to lace up their boots for the first time.

There are more female superstars in the company right now than ever before. With some women being second, third, and even fourth-generation superstars who have been able to make a splash in the company.

Despite the recent mass releases, there are still a number of daughters of former superstars who currently make up the population of the roster.

The following list looks at just seven of the current roster who are the daughters of former superstars.

#7. Simone Johnson - Daughter of WWE The Rock

Simone Johnson made history when she signed back in 2020 and became the first-ever fourth-generation superstar. Johnson is just 20 years old and has been training with the company for almost two years, after suffering several injury setbacks.

Much like her father The Rock, Johnson is expected to make quite the impact as part of the company when she makes her official debut. As it stands, she is still part of the developmental roster at The Performance Center.

#6. Elektra Lopez - Daughter of former Superstar Steve King

Elektra Lopez is currently part of the NXT Women's Division but has become the latest second-generation female superstar to be signed by the company.

Lopez is the daughter of former superstar Steve King, who worked for the company from 1876 until 1984. King sadly passed away back in 1998 after complications with cancer, but he has passed his wrestling legacy on to his daughter.

Lopez has made several appearances for the company over the past few months since signing back in June 2021. But even ahead of this, she was part of a segment with Bobby Lashley on Monday Night RAW.

Lopez was seen as Bobby Lashley's ex-wife, who interrupted his wedding to Lana as part of an episode of RAW in 2019. Ahead of this appearance, the current superstar appeared on an episode of NXT in 2018 where she wrestled Lacey Evans.

