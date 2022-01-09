7 WWE legends who will compete in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match

A number of WWE legends that will be competing in the Women's Royal Rumble match were announced on the January 7, 2022 episode of SmackDown, .

The announcement was made during a segment with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. A video was played which highlighted the initial eighteen entrants to the upcoming over-the-top rope battle.

Familiar names from the current roster Rhea Ripley, Shayna Baszler and Naomi were announced as entrants alongside the SmackDown Women's Champion. An interesting development from the announcement was the company deciding to give away some of the surprise entrants.

Normally, surprise entrants into the Royal Rumble match are saved for the night itself. However, WWE decided to announce these early, likely to drum up some further excitement for the event. There should still be some surprises on the night, with the full list of entrants not yet unveiled.

That being said, let's take a look at seven WWE legends who will compete in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

#7 Summer Rae will return to WWE to compete in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match

You may remember Summer Rae from her time as Fandango's dance partner and for her appearances on Total Divas.

She was released by WWE in October 2017, but after over three years she will now return and compete in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Whilst she never won any accolades in the company, she will certainly add a different flavor to this year's match up.

Summer Rae is one of the most surprising names included and it'll be interesting to see how the WWE Universe reacts on the night.

#6 Kelly Kelly will once again return to appear in the Women's Royal Rumble match

Kelly Kelly will once again return to WWE to make an appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Kelly featured in recent Women's Royal Rumble matches in 2019 and 2021. She's certainly got a taste for it, and will maybe this time look to go all the way. She is a former 24/7 and Divas Champion so knows exactly what it takes to get to the top.

Although her current career is focused on modeling and other TV appearances, the WWE Universe will once almost certainly give her a great reception.

