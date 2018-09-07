7 WWE main roster stars who would be better off in NXT.

Glorious Bobby Roode

Not all seeds grow in all soils, and these athletes would bloom in NXT.

There is a sense of change in the air. Pro wrestling is undergoing its most dynamic metamorphosis since the Rock N Wrestling connection. Suddenly it seems like everyone is fighting for a piece of the same wrestling audience. New Japan, ROH, and WWE are facing upstart promotions and independent shows--including the game changing 'All In'. While this may be good for the business overall, there are certain wrestlers who may be lost in the shuffle of all the talent.

This is particularly true in WWE's main rosters of Smackdown and Raw, where it takes more than just wrestling well to get over. With the deep pool of talent available, and the eyes of millions of fans--not to mention corporate sponsors--on the eyes of the wrestlers, they are expected to be more than just pro wrestlers. They are expected to be ambassadors for the company, products of the WWE that advertise the overall worth of the organization.

Sadly, some wrestlers just aren't good at the non-wrestling aspects of the game, and if they are good there are those who are a notch better. The good news is, there IS a place in WWE where wrestling counts first and foremost, and that place is NXT.

Here are seven athletes that would do better in NXT than on the main roster.

1.Dana Brooke

Athletic, powerful, and gorgeous, the only reason Dana Brooke has floundered on the main roster is that she's surrounded by women who are also athletic, powerful, and gorgeous--and those women have more in ring experience.

If Dana were to return to NXT, she could continue to hone her craft under the watchful eyes of the WWE's performance center trainers. With more polish on her, Brooke could be in the same position as Charlotte Flair or Alexa Bliss.

