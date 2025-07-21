7 WWE stars who may have quietly turned heel or face recently

WWE has been making headlines with the massive developments that have been taking place ahead of every premium live event. Night of Champions, Saturday Night’s Main Event, and a historic edition of Evolution just came to an end, and the excitement among fans for the next premium live event, SummerSlam 2025, is at an all-time high.The company has featured some massive changes to the storylines over the past few weeks, shaping the card for The Biggest Party of The Summer. The company has made a number of matches official for the show already, and many more are expected to get official in the next couple of weeks.Over the past few weeks, the Triple H-led creative team has subtly hinted at huge changes to some stars on the roster. They have quietly switched their characters, or are on the verge of doing so, which could eventually lead to a big change in the product. This could further elevate their status to being among the top stars of the roster.Let’s check out a few names who have quietly changed their characters in WWE.#7., #6., #5., #4,. &amp; #3. The Wyatt Sicks (Uncle Howdy, Eric Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, &amp; Nikki Cross)The Wyatt Sicks made the headlines again, after a run in the wilderness earlier this year, with their eerie performances and storylines lately. The faction is currently engaged in a feud against the entire tag team division of SmackDown, and managed to defeat The Street Profits a couple of weeks ago on the blue brand to become the new WWE Tag Team Champions.With the faction having won the titles, on their path to the title victory, the stars have subtly turned heel and have started showing it with their actions on SmackDown lately. A more detailed picture of their character change will be seen in the next few weeks when the stars get challenged for the tag team titles ahead of SummerSlam.#2. Former WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina VegaZelina Vega was at the top of her game when she held the Women’s United States Championship, gaining fans week after week. However, since she lost the title to Giulia on the June 27 edition of SmackDown, the star has been missing from the blue brand.Vega recently posted a short video on X/Twitter, which hinted at a massive heel turn and left the fans rather confused. The star has subtly made her character change following her loss, and an appearance on TV would seemingly clear all the doubts among her fans.#1. Austin TheoryOne of the top heels around the period Vince McMahon was a part of the company, Austin Theory, has seemingly lost all the momentum he had over the past couple of years. The former United States Champion has been teasing a split from Grayson Waller over the past few months, but things haven’t gone that way yet.However, Theory’s recent posts on social media platforms have been teasing a massive face turn that could end up being the push he deserves. The star was also spotted shaking Dragon Lee’s hand following their match on WWE Main Event, which is a massive hint of a babyface turn on its own.Theory might need some time on TV now to confirm his babyface turn and garner the attention of the WWE Universe. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.