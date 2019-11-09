7 WWE Superstars likely to return from injury in 2020

Sheamus and Xavier Woods

WWE have the biggest roster in professional wrestling, spread across three brands - RAW, SmackDown and NXT, each of which airs a show a week. Apart from the TV shows, the Vince McMahon-led company also hosts live events each week.

The Superstars in WWE have a tough schedule, that eventually causes long-term injuries which adds to the hard-hitting in-ring action.

WWE have a few Superstars out with injuries currently, including some that haven't featured since April. But, we expect several of them to return next year, perhaps as early as the Royal Rumble too.

Let's take a look at 7 WWE Superstars likely to return from injury in 2020:

#7 Xavier Woods

Xavier Woods

Xavier Woods, one-third of The New Day, is the latest Superstar to suffer an injury in WWE. Woods suffered an achilles injury during a match against The Revival during WWE's tour of Australia. Woods went down while performing a move and held his leg during the match. He recently underwent surgery and he will be out for a long time.

PWInsider have revealed that Woods could be out for anywhere between 9 months and a year and that he will be back in the summer of 2020 or a little later.

Woods, along with the other two members of The New Day, are in a feud with The Revival, with Kofi Kingston and Big E winning back the SmackDown Tag Team titles on the recent SmackDown show in Manchester, England. Woods and The New Day are seven-time tag team champions, after their recent win on SmackDown.

The New Day were supposed to challenge The Revival for the SmackDown tag team titles on the SmackDown after Crown Jewel, but the travel delay resulted in that match being held in the show in Manchester, England.

