7 WWE Superstars who shouldn't move brands during the upcoming Draft

WWE finally announced this week on RAW that the 2021 Draft would take place on October 1st and conclude on October 4th. As with previous drafts, it's thought that every star will be up to be drafted and RAW will take three picks to SmackDown's two.

Champions are able to switch brands and have done so in the past, so even being a Champion doesn't ensure that you will retain your position.

Whilst WWE does need to make wholesale changes and bring in a new era, there are several stars who should remain where they are. The following list looks at just seven wrestlers who shouldn't be moved during the upcoming WWE Draft.

#7/6. WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

It's unclear if The Usos will still be the Tag Team Champions when the Draft takes place in a few weeks since the duo will likely be defending at Extreme Rules.

That being said, Jimmy and Jey Uso are part of an interesting storyline on SmackDown alongside their cousin Roman Reigns. Jey Uso has had a new lease on life over the past year and he wouldn't be able to maintain that level of success on RAW.

The Tag Team Champions switched brands in the last WWE Draft with The Street Profits making their way over to SmackDown and The New Day heading to RAW, which then allowed the two teams to swap Championships.

It's unlikely that the company would decide to do the same thing again, which means that if the duo are still Champions then Jimmy and Jey should be safe on SmackDown. Naomi has also only recently made her return to The Blue Brand and it's hoped that in the near future, she will become part of The Bloodline alongside her real-life family.

There has been a lot of talk about Naomi in the news in recent weeks, which is hopefully a good sign for the former Women's Champion. There is so much potential for The Bloodline on SmackDown that it's hard to see WWE moving The Usos or Naomi back over to RAW.

