7 WWE Superstars who performed as several characters at once 

The recent storyline surrounding Elias and the debut of his younger brother Ezekiel has split the WWE Universe. Several fans side with Kevin Owens and believe that this is Elias, and many believe that it is, in fact, Ezekiel.

While Elias hasn't appeared on TV since the summer of 2021, Ezekiel isn't the first superstar to portray more than one character on-screen. Many current and former superstars have changed their persona or been repackaged part way through their careers.

Several others have been able to portray more than one character simultaneously on-screen.

#7. Kane also appeared as "Corporate Kane"

WWE @WWE



Corporate Kane Demon Kane



@KaneWWE 6 years ago today... 🤯Corporate KaneDemon Kane 6 years ago today... 🤯Corporate Kane ➡️ Demon Kane@KaneWWE https://t.co/uqrP5ImzYo

The Big Red Machine Kane is one of WWE's most popular masked stars. However, when he was aligned with The Authority, his mask was taken away, and The Monster then became known as “Corporate Kane”

This transformation even included a suit but didn’t last for long since Kane handed his mask to The Authority, and it later went missing. The Demon Kane then made his return to feud with Seth Rollins.

Kane was able to appear as both personas simultaneously and later denied any involvement in the return of The Demon when asked by The Authority.

#6. Mick Foley was also Dude Love, Cactus Jack, and Mankind

Mick Foley is a WWE Hall of Famer and will always be most memorable for his ability to tell a story over his in-ring talents. The former world champion became the first-ever superstar to appear in a Royal Rumble match three times as all three of his personas back in 1998.

Dude Love, Cactus Jack, and Mankind were all completely different characters, and Foley was able to move in-between roles seamlessly for several years. Foley later became an authority figure on WWE TV under his real name.

#5. Triple H was The Game and The WWE COO

Triple H recently announced his retirement from in-ring competition, and while the former 14-time World Champion hasn't appeared in his authority role on-screen since, there's a chance that he could still return to the role.

At the height of his role as a member of The Authority, The Game was able to switch between his characters as easily as changing his clothes. The COO would be a calm, collected character who would be seen as one of the company's master manipulators before The King of Kings would take over and deliver inside the squared circle.

Triple H was able to portray both roles while also being the Godfather of NXT off-screen before WWE's third brand went through its recent changes, and Triple H was forced to hang up his boots due to health issues.

#4. Alexa Bliss was able to move between personas

Alexa Bliss has gone through several character changes in recent years, and following her return to the company this week on RAW, she appears to have reverted to The Goddess.

After being seemingly kidnapped by Bray Wyatt, Bliss transformed into a new, much darker character and later made her debut alongside The Fiend. This later evolved into another character following his departure, where Bliss was aligned with her best friend, Lilly.

Bliss was able to move between her personas with such ease that, at one point, she was able to switch mid-match on Monday Night RAW to defeat Asuka.

#3. Santino Marella also portrayed his own sister

Santino Marella recently became the main supporter of his daughter, who was recently recruited by WWE and is now training at the Performance Center. Despite making his debut as The Milan Miracle and winning the Intercontinental Championship in his first match, Marella quickly transitioned into a comedy character and was even able to portray his own sister.

Santino and Santina appeared on-screen at the same time for several months, and Santina was even able to win the Miss WrestleMania battle royal at WrestleMania 25. Most recently, Santino was added to the Women's Royal Rumble match back in 2020.

#2. Finn Balor has also portrayed The Demon

CONNER @WrestleConner



#SmackDown Finn Bálor transforming into the demon was pretty cool. Finn Bálor transforming into the demon was pretty cool.#SmackDown https://t.co/DVMscsAs9o

Finn Balor has been transforming into The Demon for most of his career, even though there have been several lengthy spells between the star calling upon his powerful friend. There was a time when The Demon was undefeated in WWE and seen as the persona that Balor would call forward for his bigger matches.

This is now no longer the case; it appears that Balor can still transform into The Demon when needed, but the last time his alter-ego was seen on WWE TV was when Balor came up short in a Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns back at Extreme Rules in 2021.

#1. Bray Wyatt was also The Fiend

One of the most iconic alter-egos of any WWE Superstar was that of Bray Wyatt and The Fiend. Wyatt appeared on WWE TV as Fun House Bray Wyatt while also being controlled by The Fiend. The former world champion was able to pull off both personas so well that there was a real belief that they were to be seen as entirely different people.

There was a time that Wyatt also appeared as a Husky Harris version of himself, which led the WWE Universe to refer to this as The Three Faces Of Bray. Much like Mick Foley, Wyatt was able to control all of his personas for his own gain, and this alter-ego was able to lead him to several world championships.

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh