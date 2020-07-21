7 WWE Superstars recently released this year who have already found new jobs

One of the major positives about being a wrestler in the WWE is that if you do, for whatever reason, go on to leave the company, it's almost certain you'll be able to find a new gig elsewhere, or at least get some appearances on the independent circuit.

In fact we've seen former WWE Superstars like Juice Robinson, Kenny Omega, Hideo Itami and RVD all enjoying successes elsewhere in promotions like New Japan Pro Wrestling and Impact. That certainly isn't an exhaustive list either!

With that in mind, it's certainly no wonder that many of the Superstars released by WWE are quickly snapped up. This year has certainly been no exception, especially with WWE releasing a large number of talent in one go, many of which were quick to find new homes!

So, let's take a look at 7 WWE Superstars released this year who have already found new homes!

#7. The Revival

The Revival

Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson were always a tag-team that people considered to have a lot of potential and to be extremely talented in the ring. But for one reason or another, they never quite hit the heights people foresaw for them whilst in WWE.

For that reason, their release as part of a large group of Superstar releases earlier this year wouldn't have been a surprise to many, especially with the Revival themselves requesting their releases at least twice beforehand.

But, with Dawson and Wilder now being free agents, the possibility of the long anticipated match between them and The Young Bucks was now a thing. And low and behold they signed with AEW.

Dawson and Wilder, now known as FTR, and using the names Dash Harwood and Cash Wheeler, debuted for AEW on May, 27th 2020 only a few months after their last appearance for WWE, which was at a live event.