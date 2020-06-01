8 AEW wrestlers Matt Riddle has competed against outside WWE

Matt Riddle has had a few interesting matches outside WWE

Matt Riddle signed with WWE NXT in July 2018 and was an integral part of the Black and Gold brand until the recent announcement of his move up to the main roster of WWE. Riddle managed to have some of the best rivalries in NXT against top WWE Superstars including Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Finn Balor.

The Original Bro has had several rivalries for the NXT Championship and the NXT North American Championship but failed to win either during his two-year tenure on the Black & Gold brand. Instead, his partnership with Pete Dunne allowed him to become the NXT Tag Team Champion and have a good reign.

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle announced that Riddle would be heading to the SmackDown brand from NXT. This is great news for fans of WWE’s Stallion who has proven that he has what it takes to become the face of SmackDown one day.

While most of us are aware of the wrestlers he has competed in inside the WWE ring, many aren’t aware of the fact that Riddle has also competed against several All Elite Wrestling (AEW) wrestlers during his time on the Independent Circuit.

This has led us to come up with an interesting list of Superstars who have locked horns with The Original Bro before he signed on to WWE and they went on to join AEW.

Take a look at the 8 current AEW wrestlers who have shared the ring with Matt Riddle.

#8 Brian Cage

Brian Cage started his wrestling career at a young age and soon followed his dream of becoming a big star by signing up with WWE in 2008. In WWE, he was part of Florida Championship Wrestling when he became the FCW Tag Team Champion for just a little while before losing the titles to the team of Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt.

He left WWE in 2009 and went onto the Independent Circuit where he had some good matches and rivalries in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG).

Matt Riddle and Brian Cage's paths have crossed earlier

Cage competed against Matt Riddle in a singles match at Beyond Wrestling’s Beyond Paying Paul event where Riddle managed to defeat Cage. The two later competed in a tag team match during their time in PWG at PWG Only Kings Understand Each Other.

While Cage could not defeat Riddle in their first two matches, he managed to defeat him while defending his Wrestle Circus Ringmaster Championship at WrestleCircus #SXSW.

Cage is now part of AEW and is starting to find his footing on the promotion after defeating Lee Johnson in his first singles match.