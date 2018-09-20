Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
8 Best Appearance Changes In WWE History

Rohit Nath
Feature
20 Sep 2018

Roman Reigns has come a long way since his FCW debut

We've seen it many times over the years. Several superstars have made major appearance changes, either after a return from injury or a hiatus. While some appearance changes may not have been successful, for many top WWE superstars, they've worked out quite well.

As you're going to see, these appearances changes not only had a big impact on the superstars but represented an evolution in their careers and characters. In these cases, it helped see a huge rise to the top of the card.

As we all know, a superstars look is a defining part of a WWE superstar and sometimes even how far they can go. Let's dive in and take a look at some of the best appearance changes in WWE history.

#8 Roman Reigns

From Leakee to Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has always had a great look to begin with, but his initial "Leakee" character just didn't cut it. That was perhaps why it remained in developmental for fans to forget. When he was in FCW along with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, he was a young upstart showcasing his Samoan Heritage.

Thankfully, he debuted on the main roster as part of The Shield wearing a vest which he still uses to date. It made him look far more badass and even Ric Flair believes that he has one of the best looks in the history of the business.

Rohit Nath
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
10 best face turns in WWE history 
5 Best and Worst Celebrity Appearances in WWE's History
8 Things about wrestling we believed when we were kids
WWE Rumor Mill: Details about Brock Lesnar's next...
10 Current WWE Wrestlers with the Longest Tenures in WWE
6 Best Summerslam Debut Matches in WWE History
10 Best Hell in a Cell matches
15 of the Greatest and best wrestlers in WWE history
15 Best World Heavyweight Championship Matches in WWE...
Opinion: "Night Night AJ" Was The Best Backstage Promo In...
